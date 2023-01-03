Polar Plunge
Muhlenberg Co., Ohio Co. Schools closed Tuesday due to flooding concerns

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As storms roll through western Kentucky, officials say areas are seeing severe damage including flooding.

Muhlenberg County was under a tornado warning, and also had some flash flooding.

Ohio County experienced power outages for about 70 customers this morning.

Muhlenberg County Schools officials say they will be closed due to flooding in the county. This will be an NTI day (online classes) for their students.

Ohio County School officials say they will also be closed due to severe weather.

Our 14 News crew is out in some of those areas observing the damage.

They say the area of Everley Brothers Boulevard and West Depot Road in Greenville is flooded.

Officials with the Greenville Fire Department say they have responded to numerous stranded drivers and water rescues from homes. According to a Facebook post, GFD says there a multiple roadways flooded inside the city and throughout their district.

Due to the damage, GFD officials also say they have blocked off flooded areas.

They are asking that people avoid the flooded roadways and give first responders room and time to work.

We are checking in with officials and will update this story as information becomes available.

