Man accused of shooting several rounds from guns into Madisonville duplex

(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a man high on meth fired guns inside his own duplex.

They say it happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Spence Avenue.

Officers say when they arrived, 55-year-old Donald Dennis was outside screaming about people trying to kill him.

They say they discovered he was on meth and had shot several rounds from a shotgun and a handgun in his section of a duplex.

Dennis was taken to the hospital, then charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and wanton endangerment.

He was not yet booked into jail at the time of this report.

