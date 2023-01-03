Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King

(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Burger King on Chelsa Drive is considered a total loss after a fire.

A report from Madisonville Fire Department shows the fire was started by a lighting strike shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

It shows 21 firefighters from several departments were called out to battle the fire.

The say dark smoke was coming from the building when they arrived.

Crews were on scene for around two hours.

The report shows nobody was hurt.

Fire officials say it doesn’t appear to have a lot of damage from the outside, but the damage all over the inside is substantial.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of man killed near Evansville movie theater
Name released of man killed near Evansville movie theater
Luis Meija-Velazquez
Police: Drunk driver accused of driving wrong way in area of warehouse fire
Man held at gunpoint during robbery inside his home, police say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin
EPD: Man showed up at hospital with stab wound

Latest News

Man accused of shooting several rounds from guns into Madisonville duplex
Union Co. school bus stuck in high water
Union Co. school bus stuck in high water
Henderson crews rescue man trapped in truck stuck in high water
Henderson crews rescue man trapped in truck stuck in high water
Union Co. school bus stuck in high water
Union Co. school bus stuck in high water