Evansville Police asking for help to identify laundry room burglar

The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help them identify a suspect in a burglary.
The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help them identify a suspect in a burglary.(EPD)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help them identify a suspect in a burglary.

Evansville Police say a man entered the laundry room of an apartment complex, damaged several laundry machines and stole more than $300 worth of coins.

Officials say he stole a coin machine containing more than $100.

Police say this happened back on November 19.

If you recognize this man, call the Evansville Police Department or the We-Tip Hotline.

