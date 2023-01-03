Evansville Police asking for help to identify laundry room burglar
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help them identify a suspect in a burglary.
Evansville Police say a man entered the laundry room of an apartment complex, damaged several laundry machines and stole more than $300 worth of coins.
Officials say he stole a coin machine containing more than $100.
Police say this happened back on November 19.
If you recognize this man, call the Evansville Police Department or the We-Tip Hotline.
