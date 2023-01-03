Evansville Police asking for help to identify laundry room burglar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help them identify a suspect in a burglary.

Evansville Police say a man entered the laundry room of an apartment complex, damaged several laundry machines and stole more than $300 worth of coins.

Officials say he stole a coin machine containing more than $100.

Police say this happened back on November 19.

If you recognize this man, call the Evansville Police Department or the We-Tip Hotline.

