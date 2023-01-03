Polar Plunge
EPD: Man connected to organized theft ring arrested

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, police have made an arrest in what they say is part of a larger organized theft ring.

According to Evansville Police, Lazaro Oulego Gonzalez of Louisville has been charged with conspiracy, fraud, forgery, and theft.

Police say detectives started investigating several incidents of credit card fraud last month that totaled more $8,000.

Officials say local gas stations had reported at least three suspects coming by 42 times using stolen credit cards to pump large amounts of diesel fuel.

Police say that Gonzalez had a large bladder hidden under the toolbox of the truck bed that could hold hundreds of gallons of fuel.

According to a press release, this is part of a larger scheme where thieves plant skimming devices, take the credit card information to transfer cash to bank cards, and use them to purchase the diesel fuel.

