Dispatch: Henderson crews responding to truck stuck in high water

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a truck stuck in high water in Henderson.

They say that call came in around 6:19 a.m. for a truck stuck in the 9000 block of John Tapp Road.

Dispatch says they are being told one person is trapped inside the vehicle.

Officials say rescue teams are responding. We will update this story as we learn more.

