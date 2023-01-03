Polar Plunge
Dispatch: Henderson crews responding to truck stuck in high water

(Credit: KALB)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a truck stuck in high water in Henderson.

They say that call came in around 6:19 a.m. for a truck stuck in the 9000 block of John Tapp Road.

Dispatch says they are being told one person is trapped inside the vehicle.

Officials say rescue teams are responding. We will update this story as we learn more.

