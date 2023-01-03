Cooler and drier weather returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Overnight storms brought anywhere from an inch to nearly 3″ of rain to portions of the Tri-State. Western Kentucky saw the most rain, and even a few severe storms early Tuesday morning. A cold front will pass through the Tri-State Tuesday evening and may trigger a few thunderstorms, but the heaviest rain is now behind us. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high near 50. By Thursday morning, lows will sink back to near 30. A mix of sun and clouds for Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly sunny with a high of 33. More rain possible on Saturday as another system moves through. Showers should taper off by Sunday. Highs over the weekend will top out in the upper 40s and lows will drop to near freezing.

