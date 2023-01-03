Polar Plunge
Charles Broughton named Daviess County Public School’s new Assistant Superintendent

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new Assistant Superintendent has been named in Daviess County Public Schools.

With the district set to return in person Tuesday, Charles Broughton has been named Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.

Broughton’s responsibilities as an Assistant Superintendent will result in an expansion of his leadership beyond the duties of his previous role as Director of Student Services.

He began his education career as a teacher at Daviess County High School in 1997 and served as assistant principal at Hancock County High School before returning to the district in 2010.

