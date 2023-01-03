On Alert: Showers, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the morning. High temps will remain well above normal in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as lows sink into the mid-40s.

Wednesday, becoming partly sunny as high temps drop into the mid-40s. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy and colder as low temps drop into the mid-30s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and brisk as high temps drop into the upper 30s.

