Warehouse fire investigation moves forward, fewer firefighters on scene

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Officials say there was a meeting Monday morning to discuss the warehouse fire on Garvin Street.

[Previous: Massive fire breaks out on N. Garvin St. in Evansville]

They were joined by members of the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, ATF, Evansville Police, and Evansville/Vanderburgh EMA.

Officials say they discussed reducing the number of firefighters on scene. They say there are fewer hot spots now.

Officials say the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the ATF, will jointly lead this investigative process, which is anticipated to fully begin on Wednesday.

Evansville Fire officials also released this timeline from Saturday:

• Approximately 6 minutes into the incident a second alarm was called as the fire was very rapidly growing. (this adds 2 engines, a ladder truck, and another Chief Officer. The Chief of Operations & Chief of Administration are notified and respond.)

• Approximately 20 minutes in – fire was considered defensive (No entry to structure)

• Third alarm at 1045 (adds 2 more engines and another rescue squad. Also, off duty firefighters (20) are called to staff our 5-reserve apparatus around the city. Extra staff level officers are called to fill various positions)

• At 1118 EFD asked Dispatchers to notify the 4 suburban fire departments and put them on stand-by. (Scott Twp., German Twp., Perry Twp., & McCutchanville)

• Fourth alarm at 1204 (All oncoming shift personnel are called to report to their Stations – approximately 60 firefighters)

• Between 1215 & 1245 multiple tankers begin arriving to help with low water flow issues. (Before the county units were released from the scene, around 1600 hrs., there were at least 14 departments represented from 4 counties in Indiana & Henderson county Kentucky)

• Just before 1600 hrs. the fire was considered contained and the process of returning some crews back to their stations began.

• Crews rotated throughout the night applying water to hotspots.

• Sunday, approximately 25 firefighters were still on scene manning 8 apparatus.

Other agencies who assisted were:

• Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency

• Center Point Energy

• Evansville Water Department

• Indiana State Fire Marshal

• Evansville Police Department

• ATF

• Tri-State Towing & Recovery

• American Red Cross

It has been estimated that 260,000 sq. ft. is the overall area burned.

Mitch Carter is out working to find out more about the fire Monday. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

