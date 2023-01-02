Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Vanderburgh Co. elected officials sworn-in Monday

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2023 Vanderburgh County Inaugural Ceremony of Elected Officials took place at the Old National Events Plaza on Monday.

Fifty-two newly elected officials were recognized in the event and although not all newly elected officials attended, those that did took their oath of office.

Of those who attended the ceremony was Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson.

Sheriff Robinson was joined by his family as he took his oath of office and received his badge.

“It was a surreal moment. I actually kind of got choked up there for a second because it becomes real at this moment,” says Robinson. “You know in front of all of your friends who have been here throughout the entire campaign and all your supporters and all the folks that came to see it. It’s real, it’s real when you take that oath.”

Sheriff Robinson says his first order of business is to visit all of the divisions of the Sheriffs department to meet with jailers, judges, and those on patrol to make sure they are all on the same page.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of man killed near Evansville movie theater
Name released of man killed near Evansville movie theater
A warehouse fire broke out on Saturday morning in Evansville.
Massive fire breaks out on N. Garvin St. in Evansville
Mikiel Cortez Ralph
Evansville man arrested for home burglary
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day
Luis Meija-Velazquez
Police: Drunk driver accused of driving wrong way in area of warehouse fire

Latest News

In Spencer County, a burst pipe Christmas morning meant administrators at an elementary school...
Spencer Co. churches to host elementary school classes after burst pipe
EPD: Man connected to organized theft ring arrested
EPD: Man connected to organized theft ring arrested
Vanderburgh Co. elected officials sworn-in Monday
Vanderburgh Co. elected officials sworn-in Monday
EPD: Man connected to organized theft ring arrested
EPD: Man connected to organized theft ring arrested