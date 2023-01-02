Vanderburgh Co. elected officials sworn-in Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2023 Vanderburgh County Inaugural Ceremony of Elected Officials took place at the Old National Events Plaza on Monday.

Fifty-two newly elected officials were recognized in the event and although not all newly elected officials attended, those that did took their oath of office.

Of those who attended the ceremony was Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson.

Sheriff Robinson was joined by his family as he took his oath of office and received his badge.

“It was a surreal moment. I actually kind of got choked up there for a second because it becomes real at this moment,” says Robinson. “You know in front of all of your friends who have been here throughout the entire campaign and all your supporters and all the folks that came to see it. It’s real, it’s real when you take that oath.”

Sheriff Robinson says his first order of business is to visit all of the divisions of the Sheriffs department to meet with jailers, judges, and those on patrol to make sure they are all on the same page.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.