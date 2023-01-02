USI women’s basketball hoping defense can carry team to OVC title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI women’s basketball is off to a 7-6 start this season, and this past weekend, they played their first Ohio Valley Conference games, splitting the results. The Eagles picked up an impressive win over Southeast Missouri, Thursday, before losing to a very good Eastern Illinois team, on New Year’s Eve.

Defense is always the calling card for Rick Stein’s teams, and they’re doing it well, holding teams to just 66 points a game. They’re also out-rebounding their opponents by 4 per game. Since they can’t play in the big dance this year, they really want to make a splash in the conference games, and qualify for the OVC Tournament.

“Everybody’s got their own niche of what they do and how they try to do it. Pressure’s something we’ve always done and we’re going to continue to mix in and use different kinds of pressure,” said USI women’s basketball head coach, Rick Stein. “Obviously we feel like we’re built on the defensive end and in our wins, we’ve defended well. In our wins, we’ve held every team to under 60 points in every single win we’ve had.”

“We take pride in our defense, and I feel like our defense is what makes us, us,” said USI senior forward, Hannah Haithcock. “When we do pressure them and go out there, we’re putting those teams back on their heels and things that it really brings our game a level up. Obviously we can’t compete for the NCAAs, but we can compete for a conference tournament, so we’re super-excited and ready to compete.”

The USI women return to action, on Thursday, down at Morehead State, at 4:00.

