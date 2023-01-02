Umbrella Weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Low clouds and rain return to the forecast this afternoon until Tuesday evening until a cold front sweeps through the area. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely through Tuesday evening. The primary concern is torrential rainfall, however there is an isolated threat for a few severe thunderstorms. Tonight, cloudy with showers and storms likely as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Tuesday, cloudy with showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the morning. High temps will remain well above normal in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as lows sink into the mid-40s.

Wednesday, becoming partly sunny as high temps drop into the mid-40s.

