Truck stolen in Hancock Co.
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Hancock County are investigating after a truck was stolen.
They say it happened sometime overnight into Monday morning.
Deputies say it’s a 1986 square body, black, Chevy pickup, and it was taken from the area of Ed Brown Road.
If you have any information, call Hancock County Sheriffs Deputy Hendrick , or Hancock County Dispatch 270-927-1311
You can also message them on Facebook.
Deputies say all messages will remain anonymous.
