Truck stolen in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Hancock County are investigating after a truck was stolen.

They say it happened sometime overnight into Monday morning.

Deputies say it’s a 1986 square body, black, Chevy pickup, and it was taken from the area of Ed Brown Road.

If you have any information, call Hancock County Sheriffs Deputy Hendrick , or Hancock County Dispatch 270-927-1311

You can also message them on Facebook.

Deputies say all messages will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.