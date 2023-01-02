Polar Plunge
Truck stolen in Hancock Co.

Stolen truck
Stolen truck(Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Hancock County are investigating after a truck was stolen.

They say it happened sometime overnight into Monday morning.

Deputies say it’s a 1986 square body, black, Chevy pickup, and it was taken from the area of Ed Brown Road.

If you have any information, call Hancock County Sheriffs Deputy Hendrick , or Hancock County Dispatch 270-927-1311

You can also message them on Facebook.

Deputies say all messages will remain anonymous.

