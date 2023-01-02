Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Steve Schaefer not running for Evansville Mayor

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer
Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Deputy Mayor says he won’t run for the position of mayor.

There had been support for Steve Schaefer from some area leaders and some speculation that he would run.

Schaefer shared a statement Monday morning, saying he appreciates the support, but he and his wife are expecting a new baby girl.

He says his priorities will soon shift to the new baby.

For now, he continues his role as Deputy Mayor and Interim Parks Director.

As we’ve reported, Mayor Winnecke will not seek a fourth term.

Other candidates have filed for the position. They include Cheryl Musgrave, Natalie Rascher, and Gabe Whitley.

EPD Assistant Chief Phil Smith has filed to organize an exploratory committee to run for mayor.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Francis Schaefer
Name released of man killed near Evansville movie theater
Mikiel Cortez Ralph
Evansville man arrested for home burglary
A warehouse fire broke out on Saturday morning in Evansville.
Massive fire breaks out on N. Garvin St. in Evansville
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day
Generic police lights
EPD: Commercial burglary at Highland Inn

Latest News

Warehouse fire breaks out on N. Garvin St.
Warehouse fire investigation moves forward, fewer firefighters on scene
Kelly’s Food Mart and Vinny’s Market robbery suspect
Henderson Police asking for public’s help to identify robbery suspect
Kelly, Jonathan, and Amanda Vanderkooi
3 people running Ohio Co. boarding school facing child abuse charges
Stolen truck
Truck stolen in Hancock Co.