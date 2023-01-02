Steve Schaefer not running for Evansville Mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Deputy Mayor says he won’t run for the position of mayor.

There had been support for Steve Schaefer from some area leaders and some speculation that he would run.

Schaefer shared a statement Monday morning, saying he appreciates the support, but he and his wife are expecting a new baby girl.

He says his priorities will soon shift to the new baby.

For now, he continues his role as Deputy Mayor and Interim Parks Director.

Starting 2023 with a quick update. ✅



Now back to work & looking to the future! 🏛️💼#NewYear2023 #NewYear pic.twitter.com/P5p9EoVk9h — Steve Schaefer (@sschaefer01) January 2, 2023

As we’ve reported, Mayor Winnecke will not seek a fourth term.

Other candidates have filed for the position. They include Cheryl Musgrave, Natalie Rascher, and Gabe Whitley.

EPD Assistant Chief Phil Smith has filed to organize an exploratory committee to run for mayor.

