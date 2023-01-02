Police: Underage drinking suspect backs into patrol car
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of hitting a police car, then driving off.
It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday.
Evansville Police say they were called to a hotel on E. Division Street because 20-year-old Deonta Johnson refused to leave.
Officers say when they arrived, Johnson backed into a patrol car, then sped off.
They say he was pulled over a short time later and arrested for driving under the influence.
