Police: Underage drinking suspect backs into patrol car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of hitting a police car, then driving off.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Evansville Police say they were called to a hotel on E. Division Street because 20-year-old Deonta Johnson refused to leave.

Officers say when they arrived, Johnson backed into a patrol car, then sped off.

They say he was pulled over a short time later and arrested for driving under the influence.

