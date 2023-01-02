Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Underage drinking suspect backs into patrol car

Deonta Johnson
Deonta Johnson(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of hitting a police car, then driving off.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Evansville Police say they were called to a hotel on E. Division Street because 20-year-old Deonta Johnson refused to leave.

Officers say when they arrived, Johnson backed into a patrol car, then sped off.

They say he was pulled over a short time later and arrested for driving under the influence.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Francis Schaefer
EPD: Evansville man arrested after murder outside Showplace Cinemas
Mikiel Cortez Ralph
Evansville man arrested for home burglary
A warehouse fire broke out on Saturday morning in Evansville.
Firefighters still on scene after massive warehouse fie on N. Garvin St.
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day
Generic police lights
EPD: Commercial burglary at Highland Inn

Latest News

At least three shots fired cased reported in Evansville right at new year
EPD: Man showed up at hospital with stab wound
Man held at gunpoint during robbery inside his home, police say
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines