Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Drunk driver accused of driving wrong way in area of warehouse fire

Luis Meija-Velazquez
Luis Meija-Velazquez(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a drunk driver had to be stopped from going into a blocked off area near the large warehouse fire on Garvin.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say 30-year-old Luis Mejia was driving the wrong way on Stringtown, and firefighters were able to get him stopped.

Police say Mejia smelled like alcohol and was not able to walk without falling.

They say he would not do some of the field sobriety tests, and failed some others.

Officers say they found several beer cans in Mejia’s car.

They say he would not take a BAC test, and on the way to the jail said “Do you want to die?” in Spanish.

Officers say Mejia never received a driver’s license.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Francis Schaefer
EPD: Evansville man arrested after murder outside Showplace Cinemas
Mikiel Cortez Ralph
Evansville man arrested for home burglary
A warehouse fire broke out on Saturday morning in Evansville.
Firefighters still on scene after massive warehouse fie on N. Garvin St.
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day
Generic police lights
EPD: Commercial burglary at Highland Inn

Latest News

Macquan Farmer
Drunk driver accused of passing out at intersection, police say
At least three shots fired cases reported in Evansville right at new year
EPD: Man showed up at hospital with stab wound
Man held at gunpoint during robbery inside his home, police say