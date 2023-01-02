Police: Drunk driver accused of driving wrong way in area of warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a drunk driver had to be stopped from going into a blocked off area near the large warehouse fire on Garvin.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say 30-year-old Luis Mejia was driving the wrong way on Stringtown, and firefighters were able to get him stopped.

Police say Mejia smelled like alcohol and was not able to walk without falling.

They say he would not do some of the field sobriety tests, and failed some others.

Officers say they found several beer cans in Mejia’s car.

They say he would not take a BAC test, and on the way to the jail said “Do you want to die?” in Spanish.

Officers say Mejia never received a driver’s license.

