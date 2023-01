PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County woman was taken to jail after Indiana State Police say she drove nearly twice the legal alcohol limit with her young child in the car.

32-year-old Ashley Hedinger was arrested Sunday afternoon in Winslow.

Troopers say she had a BAC of .15%.

Ashley Hedinger (WFIE)

