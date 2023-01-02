Man held at gunpoint during robbery inside his home, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at an Evansville home.

They say it happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of E. Gum Street.

Officers say an armed man came inside the home and assaulted the homeowner.

They say the suspect held him at gunpoint, then stole the victim’s gun before taking off.

Police say the suspect has been identified, but not found.

Anyone with information should call police.

