At least three shots fired cased reported in Evansville right at new year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several cases of shots fired were reported just after we rang in the new year in Evansville.

Police say a parked car was hit in the 900 block of Main Street.

They say the windshield was damaged, and a stray bullet was found on top of the car.

Police believe it was likely from someone shooting into the air to celebrate the New Year.

Another case was just after midnight in the 2100 block of N. Seventh Ave.

Police say several shell casings were found in a parking lot.

They say no damage to cars or buildings was found.

Just a few minutes later, police say a victim in the 800 block of Monroe Ave. reported the back windows of her house were shot out.

Nobody was hurt in any of the incidents, but as always, if you have any information, call police.

