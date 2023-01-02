Polar Plunge
Henderson Police asking for public’s help to identify robbery suspect

Kelly’s Food Mart and Vinny’s Market robbery suspect
Kelly’s Food Mart and Vinny’s Market robbery suspect(Henderson Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are investigating two robberies with the same suspect.

They say the first happened around 7:15 p.m. on December 22 at Kelly’s Food Mart on Washington Street.

The second was about 30 minutes later at Vinny’s Market on Madison Street.

Police say the suspect is a man in his 20′s approximately, 6′ tall, and slim build.

They say he showed a black handgun at each robbery, and he was wearing the same clothes.

If you have any information, please contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

