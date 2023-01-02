Henderson Police asking for public’s help to identify robbery suspect
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are investigating two robberies with the same suspect.
They say the first happened around 7:15 p.m. on December 22 at Kelly’s Food Mart on Washington Street.
The second was about 30 minutes later at Vinny’s Market on Madison Street.
Police say the suspect is a man in his 20′s approximately, 6′ tall, and slim build.
They say he showed a black handgun at each robbery, and he was wearing the same clothes.
If you have any information, please contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.