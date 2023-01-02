Polar Plunge
Gov. Beshear’s executive order takes effect as marijuana activists push for more reform

WATCH | EXECUTIVE ORDER ON MEDICAL MARIJUANA TAKES EFFECT SUNDAY
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor put pen to paper back in November, and as of Sunday, the ink dried on his new executive order. If you meet a few requirements and one of 21 medical conditions, you can now legally possess cannabis in Kentucky.

“That is having under eight ounces, that’s having proof that it’s been purchased legally in a state where it’s legal,” Gov. Beshear said in an interview Wednesday at the State Capitol.

Earlier this week, Gov. Beshear laid out the potential positives that medical marijuana could have in the commonwealth.

“It can be a veteran suffering from PTSD,” said Gov. Beshear. “It can be a family member suffering from epilepsy. These aren’t stories, they are realities.”

Robert Matheny owns KY CBD Farmacy and is pleased by the order, but says it comes with some complications.

“There’s a lot of doctors starting today that can recommend medical marijuana,” Matheny said. “Some of those doctors don’t even know how to use it.”

Matheny says that the order left gray areas in terms of what forms of marijuana can be possessed and how the law will be applied moving forward. On top of that, the order may face legal challenges from Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

As we move into a new year and towards a new legislative session, Matheny’s focus has also moved to getting the plant legalized for sale within the state.

He serves as a board member for the Kentucky Cannabis Freedom Coalition and says they will be filing a bill with a Kentucky lawmaker to try and put that decision into Kentuckian’s hands.

So that more Kentuckians can make the decision to get their hands on marijuana as a medication.

“This is to amend the Kentucky constitution to allow Kentuckians to vote on cannabis for themselves,” said Matheny. “We can’t keep asking legislators to do this...we need a second option.”

Evansville couple welcomes New Year’s baby
Warehouse fire breaks out on N. Garvin St.
EPD: Man facing arson charge in connection to house fire on S. Bosse Ave.
