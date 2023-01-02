Evansville couple welcome New Year’s baby

Polar Plunge
Evansville couple welcomes New Year’s baby
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It took a few hours into 2023, but the Tri-State has a New Year’s baby in Evansville.

Amelia McKenzie was born Sunday at 2:20 a.m. The first baby of the New Year. Amelia’s mother, Dulce, and father, Christopher, welcomed their second child a few days early.

Amelia was born at seven pounds, 14 ounces, and 19.5 inches long. Dulce says she wasn’t trying to have the New Year’s baby, but that was just when Amelia decided she was ready to meet the world. She didn’t even know until several hours later that Amelia was the New Year’s baby.

“I didn’t really know it was a thing until everyone kept coming in and saying, ‘Is that the New Year’s baby? Oh, that’s the New Year’s baby. That’s the New Year’s baby.’ So she’s now the New Year’s baby,” Dulce said.

Dulce and Amelia are doing well. She says the hospital has them loaded up with a basket of gifts and newborn diapers.

