EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stabbing is under investigation in Evansville.

Police say the 46-year-old victim showed up to the hospital around 5 a.m. Sunday.

They say he didn’t give many details, but they believe he was stabbed in the 2800 block of Lodge Ave.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information should call police.

