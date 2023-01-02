Drunk driver accused of passing out at intersection, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the area of Franklin Street and Fulton Avenue just before 2 a.m. New Year’s Day.

They say the driver of a white Range Rover was sitting at the light through several light cycles, and several people had called about it.

Officers say they found 30-year-old Macquan Farmer asleep with his his SUV still in drive.

They say he was covered in sweat, and a large bottle of clear liquor was half gone in the cup holder.

After Farmer woke up, they say he stumbled out of the SUV, and was slurring as he rambled about his day.

They say he mentioned he was arrested on Labor Day for OMVWI.

Police say he was not able to complete field sobriety tests.

They say he asked for an Implied Consent Warning to be read twice, and asked the officer to blink to help him with legal advice.

Police say Farmer refused to take a breath or chemical test.

