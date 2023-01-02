On alert for heavy rain and storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts tonight through Tuesday morning.

We have had a few spotty showers today, but widespread rain will spread across our region from the southwest this evening and continue through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. The bulk of the rain will likely taper off to the east by about 10 AM Tuesday.

Most of the Tri-State will probably pick up 1.5 to 3″ of rain from this system. That much rain in one night could lead to flooding issues, especially in low-lying and poorly-drained areas, which is why most of our region is under a Flood Watch until 9 AM Tuesday.

Most of the Tri-State is also included in a Marginal Risk of severe storms tonight, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. That means an isolated severe storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts or even a brief tornado cannot be ruled out, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The best chance of severe weather will be focused to our south-southwest, but if we do see any severe storms here locally, it would most likely be in western Kentucky.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm, holding steady in the low to mid 60s through the night, and topping out in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday.

The cold front will lag behind the main line of storms and will move through our region Tuesday evening. We could see a few more scattered showers then, but more notably, we will see cooler air start to flow in from the west-northwest for the second half of the week. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s Wednesday and lower 40s Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.