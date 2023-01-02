Polar Plunge
3 people running Ohio Co. boarding school facing child abuse charges

Kelly, Jonathan, and Amanda Vanderkooi
Kelly, Jonathan, and Amanda Vanderkooi(Ohio Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three people are in the Ohio County jail on charges of criminal child abuse.

52-year-old Kelly, 27-year-old Amanda, and 28-year-old Jonathan Vanderkooi are being held on $50,000 cash bonds.

Kelly and Jonathan are charged with Criminal Abuse of a Child and Assault of a child. Amanda is charged with Sexual Abuse.

The addresses for the three Vanderkoois are listed as Dundee.

Kentucky State Police say they run a boarding school there, on Renfrow Hill Road, called Pilgrim’s Rest Ministry, and the charges are in connection to it.

We hope to learn more from KSP after the holiday. We’ve also reached out to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Kelly Vanderkooi
Kelly Vanderkooi(Ohio Co. Jail)
Amanda Vanderkooi
Amanda Vanderkooi(Ohio Co. Jail)
Jonathan Vanderkooi
Jonathan Vanderkooi(Ohio Co. Jail)

