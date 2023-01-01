Foggy tonight, on alert for heavy rain and storms Monday-Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Foggy conditions may impact travel in some locations tonight through early Monday morning, but our temperatures will hold steady in the lower 50s overnight.

A warm, southerly breeze will push our temperatures into the mid 60s Monday and upper 60s Tuesday, which is more than 25° warmer than average for this time of year! However, that warmer weather also comes with rain and storm chances.

A few showers are possible throughout the day Monday, but our rain chances really ramp up Monday evening. Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible through Monday night and into Tuesday morning. While the greatest risk of severe weather will be focused to our south-southwest, a few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain may be possible here in the Tri-State. Most of us will probably pick up 1 to 2″ of rain from this system, which could cause some localized flooding issues.

As that system slides off to the east, our rain chances will taper off Tuesday afternoon and evening. Cooler, drier weather will take over for the second half of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday and upper 30s to low 40s Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.