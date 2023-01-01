Polar Plunge
EPD: Evansville man arrested after murder outside Showplace Cinemas

Brandon Francis Schaefer
Brandon Francis Schaefer
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that a man has been arrested after murdering someone behind the Showplace Cinemas in North Park theater.

According to a press release, police were dispatched to the 4200 block of North Third Avenue at 1:05 a.m. Saturday in response to a report of a homicide.

Officials say they identified the offender as Brandon Schaefer, who called and stated that he had just shot someone in the head and that their body was located behind the Showplace Cinemas in North Park movie theater.

Police say a female called dispatch stating that Schaefer called her and said he had shot someone in the head and was going to shoot himself.

The press release states that officials located a deceased male partially laying in a creek behind the movie theater.

Police say they located a firearm in the water on the opposite side of the creek.

Officials say Schaefer was at his residence and officers ordered him to exit his apartment, where Schaefer then surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police say Schaefer did not know the victim and admitted that he approached the victim and shot him.

Officials say Schaefer was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with murder.

Police say an autopsy has been scheduled for the victim and the victim’s name will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

