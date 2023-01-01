Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Commercial burglary at Highland Inn

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that a commercial burglary took place Sunday morning at Highland Inn in Evansville.

According to a police report, Evansville Police were dispatched to the 6600 block of North First Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sunday in regards to a commercial burglary.

Officials say upon arriving on the scene, police saw the Highland Inn back door was open and broken at the locks.

The police report states that once officers cleared the building and secured the scene, they noticed the jukebox had been pried open.

Police say the cash box inside the jukebox had been ripped out and stolen.

Officials say that there was also an attempt made to break into the ATM.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warehouse fire broke out on Saturday morning in Evansville.
Warehouse fire breaks out on N. Garvin St.
Mikiel Cortez Ralph
Evansville man arrested for home burglary
Brandon Francis Schaefer
EPD: Evansville man arrested after murder outside Showplace Cinemas
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day
Car crash
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville

Latest News

Fire generic
EFD: House fire on S. Bosse Ave.
Brandon Francis Schaefer
EPD: Evansville man arrested after murder outside Showplace Cinemas
Castle Bands
Castle Band scouting Rose Parade ahead of trip in 2024
Warehouse fire breaks out on N. Garvin St.
Warehouse fire breaks out on N. Garvin St.