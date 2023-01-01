EPD: Commercial burglary at Highland Inn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that a commercial burglary took place Sunday morning at Highland Inn in Evansville.

According to a police report, Evansville Police were dispatched to the 6600 block of North First Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sunday in regards to a commercial burglary.

Officials say upon arriving on the scene, police saw the Highland Inn back door was open and broken at the locks.

The police report states that once officers cleared the building and secured the scene, they noticed the jukebox had been pried open.

Police say the cash box inside the jukebox had been ripped out and stolen.

Officials say that there was also an attempt made to break into the ATM.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

