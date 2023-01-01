EFD: House fire on S. Bosse Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire officials say Saturday evening a house caught fire on South Bosse Avenue in Evansville.

According to a press release, Evansville firefighters were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Bosse Avenue Saturday for a possible house fire reported by neighbors.

Officials say when firefighters arrived they reported flames were visible from a window and possibly spreading to an adjacent home.

The press release states that firefighters initially protected the exposed adjacent home, while the next crew arriving aggressively went away to put out the house that was on fire.

Officials say the house that was on fire was rendered inhabitable, while the adjacent home had damages to the side of the house, a broken window, and water damage.

The Evansville Fire Department says the occupants involved in the house fire were not at home at the time of the fire and it is assumed that there will be two adults displaced.

Officials say the fire started in the bedroom and the cause has not been determine at this time.

Fire officials say an EPD detective was requested due to statements made by witnesses to the fire.

The Evansville Police media report shows an arson report was filed and an investigation is ongoing

