Castle Band scouting Rose Parade ahead of trip in 2024

Castle Bands
Castle Bands
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Rose Parade is set to return to Pasadena, California on Monday.

As the final touches and preparations are being made for the 134th edition of the Rose Parade, some from the Tri-State are scouting and planning for next year.

The Castle Marching Knights have been invited to take part in the 2024 parade, and their band directors made the trip to this parade to get everything squared away for next year.

“So we’re here a year early seeing where the band is going to have to be staging,” Castle Director of Bands, Ethan Wilkinson said. “Seeing how that’s going to work for that five-and-a-half mile parade, where the TV spots will be, where the turn, the 105-degree turn will be. Things like that.”

Castle was invited to the next Rose Parade after competing in the Bands of America Grand National Championships. They expect about 250 students to be invited on the trip.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

