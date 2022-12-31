Polar Plunge
Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Middle School students won’t be heading back to their classrooms until Jan. 9 due to significant water damage from frozen water lines, according to Superintendent Patricia Sheffer.

The Union County Board of Education held a special meeting and decided for students not to return to the building until crews can properly dry out and disinfect the school.

Sheffer says a sprinkler line burst during the arctic freeze from last weekend. She says it caused more than a foot of water to spread through the building.

All other schools will go back on Jan. 3 as planned.

