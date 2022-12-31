Tri-State buyers hoping to win big with Mega Millions jackpot at $685M

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday could be a lucky night for one person in the Tri-State. He or she could win big from the Mega Millions drawing.

The total jackpot someone could win is $685 million.

14 News went out to a local gas station to talk to those buying a ticket ahead of Friday’s drawing. A few people told us what they would use the money for if they won.

”I have two kids, so you know, just being able to provide a lifelong time for my family is the ultimate goal,” said Amanda Tapp, who bought a Mega Millions ticket.

“I’m going to look at a car tomorrow, so if I win, I won’t have to look at a used one, I can buy a new one,” said Joe Minnette, who bought a Mega Millions ticket.

“I’d probably take a trip around the world, and help a lot of people, cause that’s a lot of money just for one person if one person was to win it,” said Mary Joe Moorhead, who bought a Mega Millions ticket.

People can buy a Mega Millions ticket until 10:45 p.m. The drawing will happen at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.