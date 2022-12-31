Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tri-State buyers hoping to win big with Mega Millions jackpot at $685M

Tri-State buyers hoping to win big with Mega Millions jackpot at $685M
Tri-State buyers hoping to win big with Mega Millions jackpot at $685M(WITN)
By Travis Onyett
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday could be a lucky night for one person in the Tri-State. He or she could win big from the Mega Millions drawing.

The total jackpot someone could win is $685 million.

14 News went out to a local gas station to talk to those buying a ticket ahead of Friday’s drawing. A few people told us what they would use the money for if they won.

”I have two kids, so you know, just being able to provide a lifelong time for my family is the ultimate goal,” said Amanda Tapp, who bought a Mega Millions ticket.

“I’m going to look at a car tomorrow, so if I win, I won’t have to look at a used one, I can buy a new one,” said Joe Minnette, who bought a Mega Millions ticket.

“I’d probably take a trip around the world, and help a lot of people, cause that’s a lot of money just for one person if one person was to win it,” said Mary Joe Moorhead, who bought a Mega Millions ticket.

People can buy a Mega Millions ticket until 10:45 p.m. The drawing will happen at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Rush
Affidavit: Police arrest man after finding him slumped over in car
Stolen diesel in Evansville could be connected to thefts in Warrick Co.
Stolen diesel in Evansville could be connected to thefts in Warrick Co.
Dog rescued after pipes burst in Evansville home
Update: Dog rescued from Evansville home ‘doing well’
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Affidavit: Man booked overnight on DUI in connection to crash on Ray Becker Parkway
Affidavit: Man arrested overnight in connection to crash on Ray Becker Parkway

Latest News

Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage
Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage
New Year’s resolutions: What people in the Tri-State say they hope to accomplish?
New Year’s resolutions: What people in the Tri-State say they hope to accomplish?
EPD storage facility in the works
EPD storage facility in the works
Residents upset with Evansville apartment complex over concerns about disability access
Residents upset with Evansville apartment complex over concerns about disability access