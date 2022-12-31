Residents upset with Evansville apartment complex over concerns about disability access

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At Central Lofts Apartments in downtown Evansville, residents say the elevator has been out for almost two weeks.

For residents like Megan Seiler, who is wheelchair-bound, it’s more than an inconvenience.

There are 60 steps separating the third floor, where Seiler lives, and the outside world.

60 steps she can’t take.

She says the elevator has broken a few times in less than a year, but it’s the lack of urgency to get it fixed this time that’s troubling.

“It’s very hard knowing that somewhere, somehow, people are viewing me and others as less-than and less important because the elevator can wait, because there’s stairs,” says Seiler.

“So over Christmas, I had to have my dad come carry me down the stairs, which is not safe,” explains Seiler, “it wasn’t just hard for me. It was hard for me to know that other people didn’t have someone who could carry them down the stairs, or who could get them out, so they were stuck in their apartment by themselves for Christmas. No one should have to be stuck there for Christmas, not even having anyone check on them, because we all matter.”

She says maintenance has promised on multiple occasions to have the elevator up and running, but Thursday she says she was told it’s looking like next week before she and other residents with disabilities are able to navigate downstairs.

So, Seiler says she’s using this situation to speak out about accessibility for disabled people everywhere, not just at her home.

It’s drawn some attention from the community, including First Ward City Councilman Ben Trockman.

“By Megan speaking up and being a strong advocate, and this story getting out,” says Trockman, “hopefully other people will start thinking about, ‘How can we be more accommodating?”

That’s Seiler’s plan to a T.

“My goal is to make an impact and to be heard, and as someone with a disability, sometimes we aren’t heard, and we have to push,” says Seiler.

She knows the maintenance crews are working to get things fixed, but says it’s been incredible to see the outreach and interaction from community members who have heard her and other disabled residents’ stories.

“The community listens, and the community sees the issue, and they’re willing to fight for it as well, means a lot,” says Seiler, “because that shows me that they care, and they care about me, and they care about others with disabilities, and together we can make the world a better place.”

As of Friday, 14 News has called and emailed building management to get an update on an exact timeline for the elevator repair and didn’t receive a response.

While we were there talking with Seiler, the manager was too.

When asked for comment, she said she wasn’t authorized to speak on the issue.

We’re still waiting on a statement that she says is coming.

