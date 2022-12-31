New Year’s resolutions: What people in the Tri-State say they hope to accomplish?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 2023 is right around the corner and many people are setting their eyes on the New Year.

The people that 14 News spoke with in Evansville have their New Year’s resolutions already chosen. Evansville native Carly Cox says she looking forward to bringing her family something special in 2023.

“First-time mom so I guess my New Year’s resolution is to get through delivery, and be safe and have the first grandkid in the family,” said Cox.

Rick Widup, an Evansville native works out at the YMCA, says every year he gets closer to the reality he wants by way of his resolutions, professionally and personally.

“2022 it was – I was definitely going to retire from the corporate world, get off of that corporate treadmill and do my own thing,” said Widup. “So, I did that, but this year I’m going to be, if there’s a resolution per se, it’s more for about my workouts and the consistency of those workouts.”

Widup says while everyone is talking about COVID-19, he’s focused on losing the weight he gained while having the virus.

“Well, I had the COVID 14. I’d like to lose that COVID 14 this year that could be a good thing,” said Widup.

With the New Year only days away, there is no better time than now to decide on your New Year’s resolutions if you plan to have them.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.