Mild New Year’s Day, on alert for storms Monday-Tuesday

Alert Day WFIE.
Alert Day WFIE.(WFIE)
By Arden Gregory
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and quiet weather to ring in the new year, but we are on alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with steady temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Patchy fog is possible late tonight into early Sunday morning. Our skies will remain mostly cloudy on New Year’s Day, but a gentle breeze from the south will help push our temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday afternoon.

That flow of warm, southerly air will push our temperatures into the mid 60s Monday and upper 60s Tuesday, which is more than 25° warmer than average for this time of year! However, that warmer weather also comes with rain and storm chances.

A few showers are possible throughout the day Monday, but our rain chances really ramp up Monday evening. Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible through Monday night and into Tuesday morning. While the risk of severe weather will be focused to our south-southwest, a few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain may be possible here in the Tri-State. Most of us will probably pick up 1.5 to 2″ of rain from this system, which could cause some localized flooding issues.

As that system slides off to the east, our rain chances will taper off Tuesday afternoon and evening. Cooler, drier weather will take over for the second half of the week with high temperatures in the mid 40s Wednesday and upper 30s to low 40s Thursday and Friday.

