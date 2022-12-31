Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst

LAMAR, Ind. (WFIE) - Some students in Spencer County are starting next semester in a new building.

Lincoln Trail Elementary Principal Ben Lawalin tells 14 News that his students won’t be going back to the building due to frozen pipes bursting over Christmas break.

He says Lincoln Trail students will be going to Santa Claus United Methodist Church and Heritage Hills Baptist Church for school, when they return on Jan. 4.

All other North Spencer School students will have a normal return to school on Wednesday.

