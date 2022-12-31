Polar Plunge
Henderson woman arrested on multiple charges, including 1st degree rape

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman was arrested Saturday after having multiple warrants out for her arrest.

According to Henderson Police, 45-year-old Bethel Powell was located at the 10 block of Paragon Drive in Henderson.

Officials say Powell had multiple warrants out for her arrest that included; multiple counts of first degree rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, one count of kidnapping of a minor, and one count of intimidating a participant of the legal system.

Police confirm Powell was arrested and booked at the Henderson County Detention Center.

