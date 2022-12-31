Polar Plunge
The Gaming Guild opens at new location Saturday

open sign
open sign(sign)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A gaming business is having a soft opening at the new location on Saturday.

The Gaming Guild is opening at their new location at 1460 North Green River Road in Evansville.

According to their website, The Gaming Guild is a gaming business that specializes in tabletop games, such as, Magic the Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons.

The business also specializes in role playing games and competitive card games, like Pokemon.

The Gaming Guild is open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9p.m.

For more information go to about The Gaming Guild go to www.evvgamingguild.com

