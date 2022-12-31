Evansville man arrested for home burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday morning an Evansville man was arrested for burglary.

According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the 400 block of Northwest Fourth Street around 5:20 a.m.

Police say Idania Garcia told police she lives on the second floor with her husband, Gerard Scott, and could hear someone in their home.

Officials say she heard noises upstairs and heard the elevator in the home travel downstairs without anyone touching the button.

Police say Garcia stated that the suspect, who was later identified as Mikiel Ralph, ran out the side gate and was holding something in his hand.

Police say they Scott stated that he and his wife were inside their bedroom when they heard a male voice inside their home.

According to the affidavit, Scott began to should when he heard someone push the call button in the elevator.

Police say Scott went to the outside second story balcony and discharge a handgun to scare the Ralph away.

Officials state that a burglary report was taken and told Scott to call back when he was able to look through his home for missing items.

Police say they were called again by Garcia at 6:34 a.m. stating that there was a suspicious male outside their home.

Officials identified as Mikiel Ralph was standing out from of the residence wearing a dark hook and backpack.

Police say they asked Ralph to see inside his backpack where they found household items, such as; electrical tape, scotch tape, tailor hitch pin, a can of Coke and Sprite, and a handheld flashlight.

Officials asked Scott if he was missing any of these items and when searching the house Scott confirmed he was.

Ralph stated that he worked side jobs for people and works construction.

Police say when asked Ralph said that he hadn’t worked at the residence where Scott and Garcia lived.

Officials say Ralph told police he was homeless and broke into the residence that is under construction through a hole in the wall.

Police say the household items were returned to Scott that totaled up to $191 in value.

Ralph was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and booked.

