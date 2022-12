EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A structure fire broke out on Saturday morning in Evansville.

According to dispatch, the call came in just after 10 a.m. on Saturday for a structure fire at the 1400 block of North Garvin Street.

Officials confirm, at this time, this is a 3-alarm fire.

We will let you know more as this story develops.

