Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd.

By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville.

Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road.

Officials say the injuries are unknown at this time.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

