Aces Basketball rings in the new year, with home game vs. Murray State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time in program history, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team will wear an alternate black jersey as the Purple Aces open 2023 on Sunday against Murray State. Tip is set for 1 p.m. CT with the Purple Aces Radio Network and ESPN+ having the coverage.

Last Time Out

- Indiana State jumped out to a 16-2 lead and never looked back, defeating the Aces by a final of 91-63 on Thursday evening in Terre Haute

- Gabe Spinelli had a career-high 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting

- For the 7th time this season, Kenny Strawbridge Jr. had a 20-point game as he led all players with 22 points

- Marvin Coleman II chipped in his first double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds

Another 20-point Game

- Finishing with a game-high 22 points at Indiana State, Kenny Strawbridge Jr. reached the 20-point mark for the 7th time this season and has posted 21.5 PPG in the last two contests

- In the Dec. 21 game against Bellarmine, Strawbridge was held scoreless in the opening half but rebounded with 22 points in the final 20 minutes

- He converted three consecutive triples as the Aces wrapped up the game on a 23-10 run

- Strawbridge is currently 8th in the league with his average of 16.6 points per game and has scored 20 or more points on seven occasions

- His top scoring output of the season saw him register 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting versus Fairfield

- He has attempted at least 12 shots in all but one game while scoring at least 8 points in 13 out of 14 games

Taking Charge

- Hitting five field goals in the first half at Indiana State, Gabe Spinelli finished with a career-best 10 points

- His performance continued a nice turnaround that has seen him record 5.8 PPG over the last eight outings

- Spinelli’s shooting has also improved in that time as he is 22-of-42 (52.4%)

- In his first six games, Spinelli scored a total of 7 points (1.2 PPG) and hit 2 of his first 11 attempts

- His previous high of six points came against Fairfield and Southern Illinois

- Spinelli knocked down his first 3-pointer at Ball State

Keep on Rolling

- With 14 points and 10 rebounds at Indiana State, Marvin Coleman picked up his first double-double with the Aces

- Coleman has been on a roll over the last four games averaging 13.8 points while shooting 44.2% (19/43)

- Three days after scoring a career-high 18 points against Campbell, Marvin Coleman II led the Aces with 17 points at Ball State

- In the win over Campbell, he set career-highs in scoring (18 points), field goals (7), triples (4) and minutes (38:20)

- Coleman entered the Campbell game hitting just two of his first 22 3-point tries but is 9-for-19 in the last four outings

Scouting the Opponent

- Sitting at 7-6 on the season, Murray State is 2-1 through their first three MVC contests

- After opening with a pair of Valley wins over Illinois State and Valparaiso, the Racers dropped a 63-57 game on Thursday at Southern Illinois

- Rob Perry leads Murray State with 16.0 points per game

- He is a 45.3% shooter and has connected on 38.7% of his outside attempts

- Jamari Smith is averaging 13.1 PPG while JaCobi Woods has notched 11.7

- DJ Burns is their leading rebounder with 8.1 per contest

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.