White Co. among Ill. counties keeping cash bail in place
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Illinois (WFIE) - In Illinois, cash bail was set to be eliminated on January 1.
Now that’s been delayed.
This includes White County plus 64 other counties.
Cash bail will remain in place following a judge’s ruling that provisions in the “SAFE-T act” are unconstitutional.
They were part of a class-action lawsuit in opposition of the legislation pushed by Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly.
