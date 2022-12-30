Polar Plunge
White Co. among Ill. counties keeping cash bail in place

Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Illinois (WFIE) - In Illinois, cash bail was set to be eliminated on January 1.

Now that’s been delayed.

This includes White County plus 64 other counties.

Cash bail will remain in place following a judge’s ruling that provisions in the “SAFE-T act” are unconstitutional.

They were part of a class-action lawsuit in opposition of the legislation pushed by Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly.

