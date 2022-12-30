Polar Plunge
Warrick Co. Humane Society hosting vaccine clinic for dogs and cats

Warrick Co. Humane Society hosting vaccine clinic for dogs and cats
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Humane Society will soon host a low-cost vaccination clinic.

Humane society officials say this is all thanks to a grant from Walmart Giving.

The clinic is set to be held on Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

Officials say that registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats, and registration for the clinic is first come, first serve.

They also say dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier for the safety of your pet.

Pricing for specific services is listed in the following:

  • Rabies - $17
  • DA2PP - $17
  • Bordetella - $15
  • Heartworm Test - $22
  • FVRCP - $17
  • FeLV/FIV test - $25
  • Microchip - $20
  • Flea Treatment - $10-$20
  • Dewormer - $5-$15

