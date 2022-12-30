Warrick Co. Humane Society hosting vaccine clinic for dogs and cats

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Humane Society will soon host a low-cost vaccination clinic.

Humane society officials say this is all thanks to a grant from Walmart Giving.

The clinic is set to be held on Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

Officials say that registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats, and registration for the clinic is first come, first serve.

They also say dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier for the safety of your pet.

Pricing for specific services is listed in the following:

Rabies - $17

DA2PP - $17

Bordetella - $15

Heartworm Test - $22

FVRCP - $17

FeLV/FIV test - $25

Microchip - $20

Flea Treatment - $10-$20

Dewormer - $5-$15

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.