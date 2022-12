Vanderburgh Co. sheriff and dispatch director honored at annual banquet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County will have a new sheriff come 2023, but local officials wanted to honor the outgoing sheriff.

Sheriff Dave Wedding and Central Dispatch Director Leslie Buckman were recognized at the Vanderburgh County Fire Chiefs Association banquet on Wednesday night.

Sheriff Wedding received an “Honorary Fire Chief” award, while Director Buckman received an “Outstanding Contribution” award.

Chief Deputy Noah Robinson will succeed Sheriff Wedding on Jan. 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.