Rainy Friday, pleasant New Year’s, Alert Days Monday & Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a soggy day on tap today, but we are also on alert for heavy rain and storms early next week.

Showers are likely on and off throughout the entire day today. The rain will likely be more scattered to the southeast and more steady to the northwest, but that will flip as we head into the night and this entire system shifts eastward. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 50s throughout the day thanks to a warm breeze from the south.

Scattered rain will continue overnight but will taper off Saturday morning. Areas of patchy fog are also possible tonight into Saturday morning. Our wind direction shifts overnight into Saturday, ushering in slightly cooler air. Low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s tonight, and we will top out in the lower 50s Saturday. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to near 40°, so I do not expect the weather to impact any New Year’s Eve plans.

Our wind direction will shift again Saturday night into Sunday, and the first day of 2023 looks like a winner with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s on New Year’s Day!

That pleasant weather will not last long. Rain returns Monday afternoon and evening and continues into Tuesday as a cold front pushes into our region. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, and severe weather cannot be completely ruled out. We have added Alert Days Monday and Tuesday to make you aware of that possibility and let you know we are keeping a close eye on that system. Keep checking back for more updates in the coming days.

