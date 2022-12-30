Polar Plunge
Police: Driver leaves scene of crash in Madisonville

Timothy Smith
Timothy Smith(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police were called to a crash Thursday evening at Nebo Road and Main Street.

They say a victim’s car had been hit, but the other driver took off.

The victim was able to get a photo of the license plate.

Police say they tracked the car down to an address on Whittington Drive.

They say they called the driver, 65-year-old Timothy Smith, and he told them he let someone borrow the car who had not returned.

Officers say that wasn’t true, and they found the car at his address.

Police say Smith tried to tell them the friend just returned the car and ran away, but when they told him they didn’t see anyone, he admitted he was driving during the crash.

Police say Smith told them he left because he had a suspended license.

Smith is charged with driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

