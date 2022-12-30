New wine bar opening in downtown Evansville
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new wine bar is opening in the Curtis building.
That’s on Main Street in downtown Evansville.
A website for 7Mile Lounge shows they planned to open in the fall, but it’s been pushed back to January 28.
They say the launch party will include live music, a DJ, a mimosa bar, and prizes.
The bar will be on the first floor, in suite 101.
